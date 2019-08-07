Braves' Freddie Freeman: Mashes 28th homer

Freeman went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-7 win over the Twins.

The first baseman has been punishing the ball to begin August, slashing .333/.417/.810 through six games with three homers and nine RBI. On the season, Freeman now boasts a .967 OPS with 28 homers and 91 RBI, putting him firmly on pace for new personal bests in both power categories.