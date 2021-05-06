Freeman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Freeman had gone 0-for-16 with a run, two walks and seven strikeouts in the last four games. Austin Riley will shift to first base while Ehire Adrianza starts at the hot corner.
