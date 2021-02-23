Freeman has yet to arrive at camp for Atlanta after his wife gave birth to their third child Sunday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

"Not a big deal at all," manager Brian Snitker said. "Most of the time, he gets hot the first 10 days then gets bored for 10 days and gets it back going. Not worried about him at all. I'll be honest with you, he doesn't need to be here." Freeman, who is heading into the final season of his current contract, is expected to report later this week and then need a couple days to get through the league's COVID-19 protocols before he'll be able to get on the field, leaving him plenty of time to prepare for the regular season.