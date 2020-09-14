Freeman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Nationals.
The steal was his first of the year. Freeman is putting together an MVP-caliber campaign, slashing .339/.459/.625 -- numbers which would all be career highs -- with 10 homers, 40 runs and 43 RBI through 47 games.
