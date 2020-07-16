Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that it's still possible that Freeman (illness) could return by Opening Day, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Freeman tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4, and he was battling a fever. He's felt better in recent days but still hasn't cleared MLB protocol to return to the field. With Opening Day just eight days away, it seems to be a long shot that he'll be ready to go by the start of the season, but Snitker's update Thursday kept the possibility alive. The next several days will be crucial in determining his availability. If Freeman is unable to play by the start of the regular season, Adam Duvall could step in at first base.