Freeman went 1-for-3 with a single in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

Freeman accounted for the Braves' only hit, as he knocked a single in the sixth inning, but it was a poor showing from the Braves' offense -- they went 1-for-21 as a team with two walks and six strikeouts. The star first baseman ended a two-game hitless streak but is having a down start to the year, hitting just .214 across 87 plate appearances.