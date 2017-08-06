Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plates four in win

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs during Saturday's win over Miami.

Freeman entered the game with a rock-solid .834 OPS since returning from the disabled list July 4, and he's now up to an elite .317/.418/.642 slash line for the campaign. Even with the missed time, Freeman's counting stats (20 homers, 45 RBI and 53 runs) have been good up to snuff, and he projects to remain a high-end asset in all fantasy settings.