Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plates four in win
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs during Saturday's win over Miami.
Freeman entered the game with a rock-solid .834 OPS since returning from the disabled list July 4, and he's now up to an elite .317/.418/.642 slash line for the campaign. Even with the missed time, Freeman's counting stats (20 homers, 45 RBI and 53 runs) have been good up to snuff, and he projects to remain a high-end asset in all fantasy settings.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Set to move back to first base•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Socks 19th homer Monday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Clubs 18th home run Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Back in action Thursday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Exits game with illness•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 17th homer Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...