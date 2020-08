Freeman went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia.

Freeman got Atlanta on the board with a two-RBI double in the third inning, and he later scored on a Marcell Ozuna single. In the ninth, Freeman ripped another double to left-center field to score one run, but Dansby Swanson was thrown out at the plate to end the game. The 30-year-old Freeman is batting .302/.427/.542 with four homers, 17 RBI and 22 runs scored through 28 games.