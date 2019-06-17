Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plates two in series finale

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs in Sunday's 15-1 win over the Phillies.

Freeman lifted his season average to .311 with another two-hit effort, his fourth in his last five starts. With the likes of Ronald Acuna and Josh Donaldson also in the midst of heaters at the plate, Freeman has benefited from a surge in run-scoring and run-producing opportunities. He's already compiled 19 RBI and 14 runs in 15 starts this month.