Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plates two in win

Freeman went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and a double in Saturday's loss against St. Louis.

The night brought Freeman up to an impressive .342 batting average in the month of August with his RBI total on the month now up to eight. Although he did miss a good chunk of the season while on the disabled list, his batting average is on pace to finish at his best since his breakout season in 2013 when he batted .319, a sign that a decrease in production shouldn't be expected anywhere in the near future.