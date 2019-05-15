Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plays four innings in return

Freeman (illness) struck out in both of his at-bats in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Freeman missed one game with a head cold. With the score already favoring the Cardinals 11-0, Matt Joyce pinch hit for Freeman in the fifth inning. The move gives the first baseman more rest, with the hope he'll be 100 percent within a couple of days.

More News
Our Latest Stories