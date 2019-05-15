Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plays four innings in return
Freeman (illness) struck out in both of his at-bats in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Cardinals.
Freeman missed one game with a head cold. With the score already favoring the Cardinals 11-0, Matt Joyce pinch hit for Freeman in the fifth inning. The move gives the first baseman more rest, with the hope he'll be 100 percent within a couple of days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...