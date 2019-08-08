Braves' Freddie Freeman: Posts 29th homer
Freeman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in an 11-7 victory against the Twins on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old has a home run in three straight contests, putting him one shy of the 30-homer plateau. With one more long ball, Freeman will reach 30 home runs for the first time since 2016. Freeman is on pace to set career bests in home runs, RBI and runs this season. He is batting .309 with 59 extra-base hits, 92 RBI, 90 runs and five steals in 446 at-bats this season.
