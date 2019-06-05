Braves' Freddie Freeman: Posts three hits
Freeman went 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in a 12-5 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old has been one of the hottest power hitters in the league over the last few weeks, as he has eight home runs since May 16. He's also on a modest four-game hitting streak. The power surge has Freeman's slugging percentage up to .578 as well. He is batting .310 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI and 43 runs in 232 at-bats this season.
