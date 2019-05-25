Braves' Freddie Freeman: Power surge continues

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

That's now six homers in the last nine games for the first baseman, giving him 13 on the season. The hot streak has pushed Freeman's slash line up to .320/.409/.585, and the only disappointing thing in his performance so far is the fact that he hasn't yet stolen a base after swiping a career-high 10 in 2018.

