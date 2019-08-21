Braves' Freddie Freeman: Powers offense with two homers

Freeman went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Marlins.

Freeman drove in four runs for the third time this season, bringing his season total to 102 RBI, which leads the National League. The 29-year-old has a .318/.408/.697 slash line with eight home runs and 20 RBI through only 18 games in August.