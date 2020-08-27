Freeman went 2-for-6 with two runs scored, a home run and two RBI across both games of the team's doubleheader Wednesday against the Yankees.

Freeman reached base once in the first contest of the day. However, the highlight came in the bottom of the sixth inning of the second game, when he delivered a game-winning two-run homer. It was his fifth long ball of the season. His performance also extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's homered twice, driven in seven and scored eight runs. Overall, Freeman is hitting .304/.423/.569 across 123 plate appearances on the campaign.