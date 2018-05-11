Braves' Freddie Freeman: Reaches base five times
Freeman went 5-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Marlins.
Freeman only had one extra-base hit Thursday, but made it count by blasting his sixth home run of the season. While he hasn't shown prolific power in 138 at-bats, he remains one of the most complete hitters in the league, ranking top 10 in the National League in batting average, runs and RBI while hitting .326/.424/.558.
