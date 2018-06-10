Braves' Freddie Freeman: Reaches base three times, steals bag

Freeman went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Dodgers.

Freeman reached base three times without an extra-base hit, but did manage to steal his sixth base of the season. That moved him into a tie with Ian Desmond for the lead in stolen bases among first baseman for the season. That's an added bonus to the rest of Freeman's stellar contributions this season, as he is now hitting .341/.433/.561 across 246 at-bats this season.

