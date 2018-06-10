Braves' Freddie Freeman: Reaches base three times, steals bag
Freeman went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Dodgers.
Freeman reached base three times without an extra-base hit, but did manage to steal his sixth base of the season. That moved him into a tie with Ian Desmond for the lead in stolen bases among first baseman for the season. That's an added bonus to the rest of Freeman's stellar contributions this season, as he is now hitting .341/.433/.561 across 246 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers in second consecutive game•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Four-hit night with home run•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Tweaks wrist but stays in game•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Knocks in two runs•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Records base knock Monday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches ninth homer Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...