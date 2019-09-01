Braves' Freddie Freeman: Ready to play Sunday
Freeman (foot) is starting at first base and batting third Sunday against the White Sox.
Freeman made a precautionary exit from Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch, but he won't be forced to miss a start. The 29-year-old has started all but two games at first base for the Braves this season and has a .297/.390/.568 slash line with 36 home runs and 109 RBI.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Exits Saturday after HBP•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Cranks 36th homer•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Comes through with another RBI•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers again•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Powers offense with two homers•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts two homers in loss•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....