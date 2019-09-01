Braves' Freddie Freeman: Ready to play Sunday

Freeman (foot) is starting at first base and batting third Sunday against the White Sox.

Freeman made a precautionary exit from Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch, but he won't be forced to miss a start. The 29-year-old has started all but two games at first base for the Braves this season and has a .297/.390/.568 slash line with 36 home runs and 109 RBI.

