Braves' Freddie Freeman: Receives Sunday off

Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Freeman will take a seat Sunday for the first time since May 12, a stretch of 71 straight starts in which he posted a .963 OPS with 17 doubles, 19 homers and 63 RBI. It's only his second time on the bench all season. Austin Riley will enter the lineup at first base in his absence.

