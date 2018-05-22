Braves' Freddie Freeman: Records base knock Monday

Freeman went 1-for-4 during Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Freeman was one of the few Braves who came away with a base hit Monday, as their offense was silenced in a shutout loss. Despite a poor offensive showing by Atlanta, Freeman has been tearing the cover off the ball through his first 46 games as he's put together a .324/.428/.561 batting line.

