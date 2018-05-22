Braves' Freddie Freeman: Records base knock Monday
Freeman went 1-for-4 during Monday's loss to the Phillies.
Freeman was one of the few Braves who came away with a base hit Monday, as their offense was silenced in a shutout loss. Despite a poor offensive showing by Atlanta, Freeman has been tearing the cover off the ball through his first 46 games as he's put together a .324/.428/.561 batting line.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches ninth homer Saturday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Huge night in Saturday's win•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Reaches base five times•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in two•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Bangs out three doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers twice•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...