Freeman went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Saturday was his first multi-hit performance since May 25. Freeman contributed to the offense with an RBI single in the third inning. In the seventh, he walked and worked the back of a double-steal with Ronald Acuna. Freeman has slashed an unimpressive .233/.360/.455 across 242 plate appearances this year. He's done better in the counting stats with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 37 runs scored and three stolen bases.