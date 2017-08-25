Braves' Freddie Freeman: Remains affected by wrist

Freeman said his wrist aches and that he's not as strong as he was before it was hit by a pitch, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "It's probably about 80-85 percent," Freeman said. "Once I started to swinging again it hasn't gotten any better."

Freeman will keep playing through it as long as it's tolerable, though, and despite this confession, he's gone .320/.391/.535 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in his 44 games since being activated from the disabled list. He was on a near-MVP pace before his wrist was plunked, but this is a good sign that he at least can remain a highly useful fantasy player down the stretch. Freeman should still garner early-rounds consideration in 2018 as long as he avoids other pitfalls along the way.