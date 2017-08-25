Braves' Freddie Freeman: Remains affected by wrist
Freeman said his wrist aches and that he's not as strong as he was before it was hit by a pitch, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "It's probably about 80-85 percent," Freeman said. "Once I started to swinging again it hasn't gotten any better."
Freeman will keep playing through it as long as it's tolerable, though, and despite this confession, he's gone .320/.391/.535 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in his 44 games since being activated from the disabled list. He was on a near-MVP pace before his wrist was plunked, but this is a good sign that he at least can remain a highly useful fantasy player down the stretch. Freeman should still garner early-rounds consideration in 2018 as long as he avoids other pitfalls along the way.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Extends hitting streak to 11 games Tuesday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits 22nd bomb•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plates two in win•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plates four in win•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Set to move back to first base•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Socks 19th homer Monday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...