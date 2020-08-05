Freeman will be on the bench Wednesday against Toronto.
Freeman missed most of summer camp while battling COVID-19 but was immediately thrust into an everyday role at the beginning of the regular season, starting each of the Braves' first 12 games. He understandably hasn't been performing up to his usual standards, hitting just .195/.353/.317. Austin Riley will slide to first base in his absence, with Johan Camargo starting at third.
