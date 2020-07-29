Freeman got the start at designated hitter during Tuesday's loss to the Rays and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

He wound up leaving seven men on base, and Freeman's inability to cash them in was huge in a 5-2 loss. The 30-year-old was one of the most high-profile COVID-19 cases in MLB during the ramp-up to the season, and while it was great to see him recover quickly enough to be in the Opening Day lineup, the time lost is clearly affecting him. Freeman has gone just 2-for-14 through Atlanta's first five games with a single RBI.