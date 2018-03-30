Braves' Freddie Freeman: Scores three runs
Freeman went 1-for-2 with a home run, three walks, two RBI, and three runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.
Freeman is one of the best hitters in the game, and the full stat-line he produced on Thursday is an illustration of that. One significant boost to his value is his ability to hit against left-handed pitching, he posted an .881 OPS against them in 126 at-bats last season, and his home run Thursday came against left-handed reliever Hoby Milner. Without drastic splits, Freeman should always remain in fantasy lineups.
