Braves' Freddie Freeman: Scratched Tuesday with elbow issue
Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to right elbow inflammation, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Atlanta is labeling Freeman's removal as precautionary, so he can be viewed as day-to-day for now. Even so, it's not the most encouraging sign that he's already dealing with some discomfort in the same elbow for which he required arthroscopic surgery back in October. Non-roster invitee Yonder Alonso will man first base in Freeman's stead Tuesday.
