Braves' Freddie Freeman: Scratched with illness

Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks due to a head cold, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The issue had reportedly bothered Freeman before the Braves arrived in Arizona, but he started the first two games of the series and went 4-for-9 with two extra-base hits in those contests. The Braves will hope that a day of rest coupled with Monday's off day will be all Freeman needs to make a full recovery in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Cardinals. Charlie Culberson will replace Freeman at first base Sunday.