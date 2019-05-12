Braves' Freddie Freeman: Scratched with illness
Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks due to a head cold, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The issue had reportedly bothered Freeman before the Braves arrived in Arizona, but he started the first two games of the series and went 4-for-9 with two extra-base hits in those contests. The Braves will hope that a day of rest coupled with Monday's off day will be all Freeman needs to make a full recovery in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Cardinals. Charlie Culberson will replace Freeman at first base Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...