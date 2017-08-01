Braves' Freddie Freeman: Set to move back to first base
Freeman will man first base Tuesday against the Dodgers and is expected to see the bulk of his starts at the position over the final two months of the season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
In an effort to keep Matt Adams' hot bat in the lineup, the Braves moved Freeman over from first base to third base when he was activated from the disabled list July 4 following a lengthy absence due to a wrist injury. Though he wasn't a major defensive liability at the hot corner during his 16 games at the position, Freeman was never viewed as a long-term solution at the position, and will now head back to his natural spot across the diamond with the Braves eager to clear an everyday role in the infield for Ozzie Albies, who was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Adams isn't expected to lose out on regular at-bats while Freeman slides back over to first base, as he's now set to see most of his starts in left field. Freeman could still be used at third base on a few more occasions as the season winds down, but it no longer seems to be a lock that he'll gain eligibility at the position in fantasy leagues heading into 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Socks 19th homer Monday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Clubs 18th home run Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Back in action Thursday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Exits game with illness•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 17th homer Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats 16th homer Sunday•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...