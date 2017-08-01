Braves' Freddie Freeman: Set to move back to first base

Freeman will man first base Tuesday against the Dodgers and is expected to see the bulk of his starts at the position over the final two months of the season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

In an effort to keep Matt Adams' hot bat in the lineup, the Braves moved Freeman over from first base to third base when he was activated from the disabled list July 4 following a lengthy absence due to a wrist injury. Though he wasn't a major defensive liability at the hot corner during his 16 games at the position, Freeman was never viewed as a long-term solution at the position, and will now head back to his natural spot across the diamond with the Braves eager to clear an everyday role in the infield for Ozzie Albies, who was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Adams isn't expected to lose out on regular at-bats while Freeman slides back over to first base, as he's now set to see most of his starts in left field. Freeman could still be used at third base on a few more occasions as the season winds down, but it no longer seems to be a lock that he'll gain eligibility at the position in fantasy leagues heading into 2018.