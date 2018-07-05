Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slated to play Thursday

Freeman (triceps) will start at first base and bat third in Thursday's tilt against Milwaukee, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Freeman will play in the series opener after getting hit by a pitch on his triceps Wednesday. The 28-year-old first baseman will look to build on his stellar numbers at the plate, as he's batting .308 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI through 85 games in 2018.