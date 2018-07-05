Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slated to play Thursday

Freeman (triceps) will start at first base and bat third in Thursday's tilt against Milwaukee, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Freeman will play in the series opener after getting hit by a pitch on his triceps Wednesday. The 28-year-old first baseman will look to build on his stellar numbers at the plate, as he's batting .308 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI through 85 games in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories