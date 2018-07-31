Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 18th homer
Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Marlins.
It's his 18th homer of the year but just his third in July, although Freeman's still maintained value on the month with a .299/.351/.494 slash line, 12 runs and 13 RBI in 22 games. Given his red-hot first half, don't be surprised if Freeman picks up the pace again in August.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Two extra-base hits•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Diagnosed with upper arm contusion•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Leaves game after HBP•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 16th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...