Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 18th homer

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Marlins.

It's his 18th homer of the year but just his third in July, although Freeman's still maintained value on the month with a .299/.351/.494 slash line, 12 runs and 13 RBI in 22 games. Given his red-hot first half, don't be surprised if Freeman picks up the pace again in August.

