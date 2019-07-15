Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs clutch home run

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a victory over the Padres on Sunday.

After both teams were held scoreless for seven innings, Freeman delivered the first runs of the game with a three-run blast to right field in the top of the eighth inning, his 24th homer of the season. The long ball was the only extra-base hit for either team in a game that was dominated by pitching. Freeman has struggled a bit in July, hitting only .200 (7-for-35), but remains one of the elite hitters in the game with his overall .302/.387/.576 slash line and 71 runs batted in.