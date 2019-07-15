Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs clutch home run
Freeman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a victory over the Padres on Sunday.
After both teams were held scoreless for seven innings, Freeman delivered the first runs of the game with a three-run blast to right field in the top of the eighth inning, his 24th homer of the season. The long ball was the only extra-base hit for either team in a game that was dominated by pitching. Freeman has struggled a bit in July, hitting only .200 (7-for-35), but remains one of the elite hitters in the game with his overall .302/.387/.576 slash line and 71 runs batted in.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.