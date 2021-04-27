Freeman went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

The reigning NL MVP took Brandon Workman deep in the fifth inning for Atlanta's final runs of the game. Freeman's up to six homers and 13 RBI through 22 games but he's otherwise had little luck getting hits to fall in so far, slashing .208/.358/.468.