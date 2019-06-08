Braves' Freddie Freeman: Smashes 17th homer

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, three RBI and two walks Friday against the Marlins.

Freeman came through with a two-run blast in the first inning to give his club an early lead, and he doubled home a run in the fourth to give Atlanta a six-run cushion. The 29-year-old has now homered in four of his last six contests, driving in nine runs during that stretch.