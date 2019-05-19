Braves' Freddie Freeman: Smashes walkoff homer
Freeman went 2-for-5 with a walkoff solo home run in a 4-3 extra-inning victory against the Brewers on Saturday.
Freeman led off the 10th inning with his third home run in as many games, this one giving the Braves the win. Freeman is hitting .338 (22-for-65) with five home runs in May. Overall, he's slashing .314/.406/.566 with 10 homers, 28 RBI and 33 runs in 202 plate appearances.
