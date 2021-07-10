Freeman went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

The first baseman took Anthony Bass deep in the first inning, giving Charlie Morton and the Atlanta bullpen all the run support they would need. Freeman snapped a 12-game power drought with the blast but he was hardly unproductive during that stretch, slashing .362/.455/.468. On the season, he's batting .270 with 18 homers, four steals, 47 RBI and 56 runs through 86 games.