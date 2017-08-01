Braves' Freddie Freeman: Socks 19th homer Monday
Freeman went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.
The month of July wasn't quite as spectacular for Freeman as his April or May, but he still put together a .278/.350/.511 slash line with five homers and 15 RBI in 23 games. The 27-year-old slugger's next home run will be his 20th of the season, the fifth time in seven MLB seasons he'll have reached that mark.
