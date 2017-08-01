Braves' Freddie Freeman: Socks 19th homer Monday

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

The month of July wasn't quite as spectacular for Freeman as his April or May, but he still put together a .278/.350/.511 slash line with five homers and 15 RBI in 23 games. The 27-year-old slugger's next home run will be his 20th of the season, the fifth time in seven MLB seasons he'll have reached that mark.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast