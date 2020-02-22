Braves' Freddie Freeman: Starting in spring opener
Freeman (elbow) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring opener against the Orioles.
Freeman spent the offseason working his way back from elbow surgery, but he has completed his recovery and will take the field for the Braves' first exhibition game. As he usually does, he will man first base and hit third Saturday.
