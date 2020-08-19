Freeman went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Nationals.

His fourth-inning blast gave Atlanta a 5-2 lead, but it was the last offense the team would produce as the bullpen fell apart. Freeman's put his sluggish start to the season behind him with six multi-hit efforts in his last 12 games, a stretch during which he's slashing .378/.451/.733 with three homers (plus five doubles and a triple) and seven RBI.