Freeman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 14-1 loss to Baltimore.
Atlanta was already down 13-0 when Freeman launched a solo shot in the sixth inning, but at least it prevented the shutout. The 31-year-old slugger is on an absolute heater right now, collecting multiple hits in six of his last seven games. He's up to 11 long balls and 44 RBI alongside a stellar 1.105 OPS for the season.
