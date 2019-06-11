Braves' Freddie Freeman: Stays locked in Monday

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Pirates.

The first baseman has now gone yard five times in the last nine games, slashing .333/.429/.861 over that stretch with eight runs and 11 RBI. Freeman already has 18 homers through 65 contests in 2019 after hitting 23 all of last year, and his .999 OPS would be a career high if he can keep up the pace.