Freeman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 9-1 loss to St. Louis in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Freeman singled to lead off the fourth inning, then moved to third on an Ozzie Albies single. Albies eventually stole second, and that bought enough time for Freeman to steal home for Atlanta's lone run in the contest. The first baseman isn't known for his speed, but he's up to four stolen bases in five attempts this year. He's added a .247/.357/.467 slash line, 16 home runs, 40 RBI and 46 runs scored through 68 games.