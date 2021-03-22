Through 11 Grapefruit League games, Freeman has gone 3-for-23 with three singles and a 6:7 BB:K.

Freeman's 24.1 percent strikeout rate so far this spring is well above his marks from any of the past four seasons, but at this point, the sample is probably too small for fantasy managers to alter expectations for him as Opening Day approaches. The 31-year-old overcame a bout with COVID-19 last summer to take home MVP honors in 2020, so he's probably deserving of some benefit of the doubt for his lackluster start to the spring. Projected to hit third in an Atlanta lineup teeming with talent, Freeman looks to be a fairly safe foundational pick in the first two rounds of fantasy drafts.