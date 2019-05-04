Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats sixth home run

Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Freeman took Jose Urena deep in his first at-bat of the night to record his sixth homer of the season. The first baseman added a single in the ninth inning, marking his second multi-hit effort in the past three games (5-for-12 during that stretch).

