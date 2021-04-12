Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Phillies.
Freeman's lone hit of the night came in the fifth when he tied the game up on a changeup that just cleared the wall in center field. The 2020 NL MVP has just five hits in his first 30 at-bats, but four of those hits have been home runs, as he's found the long ball in each of his last three games while tallying six RBI during that span. Freeman's been keeping fantasy managers at ease with his power and it should only be a matter of time before he gets hot and starts putting more balls into play aside from home runs.
