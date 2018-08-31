Braves' Freddie Freeman: Triples, drives in three
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.
Freeman singled in a run during the third inning before knocking a two-run triple in the fifth. Nothing out of the ordinary for the 28-year-old, who now owns a terrific .311/.394/.512 slash line and 81 RBI in 591 plate appearances.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 19th homer•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 18th homer•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Two extra-base hits•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Diagnosed with upper arm contusion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...