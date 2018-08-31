Braves' Freddie Freeman: Triples, drives in three

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Freeman singled in a run during the third inning before knocking a two-run triple in the fifth. Nothing out of the ordinary for the 28-year-old, who now owns a terrific .311/.394/.512 slash line and 81 RBI in 591 plate appearances.

