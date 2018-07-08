Braves' Freddie Freeman: Two extra-base hits
Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Brewers.
Freeman recorded his first three-hit game since June 5, though he is still hitting a strong .310 for the season. He has also quietly been struggling to hit for power, as he now has only four extra-base hits since June 22. Despite those recent struggles, it's hard to complain about anything Freeman has done this season as he ranks in the top-10 in the National League in batting average, home runs, RBI, runs scored, walks and slugging percentage.
