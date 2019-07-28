Braves' Freddie Freeman: Walks four times in romp

Freeman went 1-for-1 with a double, four walks and three runs in Saturday's 15-7 win over the Phillies.

Though he hasn't homered since July 15, Freeman still appears to be locked in at the dish. He's reached base in each of the past nine contests, producing a .949 OPS over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in Sunday's series finale, as he'll start at first base and occupy his usual spot in the three hole.