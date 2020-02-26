Braves' Freddie Freeman: Won't return until next week

Freeman (elbow) won't return to game action until next week, though general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Wednesday that the Braves aren't concerned about the issue, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Freeman was scratched from the lineup Tuesday against the Twins with right elbow inflammation. Despite the Braves' apparent optimism, which is shared by Freeman, who reportedly lobbied to return as soon as Thursday, it's hard not to be at least a little bit worried about the issue. The veteran struggled with elbow problems late last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery to deal with the issue in October. It's possible the Braves are simply being overly cautious with their star first baseman early in camp, but the injury worries certainly add some risk to Freeman's draft stock this spring.