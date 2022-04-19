Atlanta optioned Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The demotion is an unwelcome development for fantasy managers hoping to get a two-start week out of Ynoa, who took the hill for Atlanta's series opener in Los Angeles on Monday. Unfortunately, the right-hander labored through 3.2 innings, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks en route to taking his second loss in as many starts this season. Since opening the 2021 campaign with a 2.23 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through his first seven starts and then being shut down for an extended period with a broken hand, Ynoa hasn't re-emerged as a reliable rotation option for Atlanta. The reigning World Series champions had recently added Bryce Elder to the mix as a sixth starter, so Atlanta will likely just condense to a five-man rotation now that Ynoa is headed to the minors.